Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.70 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 150.90 ($1.93), with a volume of 15755762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.40 ($1.98).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital cut shares of Serco Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Serco Group Trading Down 3.2 %

About Serco Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 174.71.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

