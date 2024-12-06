Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Trading 4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 170,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 226,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

