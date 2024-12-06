Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $45,765.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.49. 253,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,662. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.42 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.10.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 73.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.