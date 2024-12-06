Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SKE. CIBC decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.96.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Skeena Resources

TSE:SKE traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.94. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.48 and a 52-week high of C$14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.58, for a total transaction of C$740,509.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,233. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.