Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.96. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

