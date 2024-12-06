Sora Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sora Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.