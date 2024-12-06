Soros Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600,000 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 1.63. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 358,619 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $4,927,425.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,810,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,839,018. This represents a 6.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $354,006.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. This represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

