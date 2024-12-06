Soros Fund Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,208,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 200,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

TDY stock opened at $476.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average is $426.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

