Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,505,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nasdaq as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nasdaq by 52.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

