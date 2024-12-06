Soros Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,269 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,825,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 748,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after buying an additional 654,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after buying an additional 499,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,777,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $66.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.