SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $20,521.94 in Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $20,521.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,626.61. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SoundThinking Trading Down 7.1 %

SSTI stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $156.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 1.19. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

