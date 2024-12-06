South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STSGet Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 2,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 22,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.47 target price on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

