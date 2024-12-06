Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 22,554 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the period. Boston Beer accounts for about 4.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Beer Price Performance
Boston Beer stock opened at $316.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $371.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAM
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- About the Markup Calculator
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.