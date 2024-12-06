SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.6% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD opened at $242.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.