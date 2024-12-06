Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Spectris Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.