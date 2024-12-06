Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.