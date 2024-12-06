Sprinklr’s (CXM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.97.

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,255.01. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 in the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

