State Street Corp Has $3.50 Billion Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Street Corp grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,496,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE APH opened at $74.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

