State Street Corp Has $3.72 Billion Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,194,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 302,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.99% of 3M worth $3,717,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 118.6% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 689.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Melius Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Melius raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

