State Street Corp Purchases 1,365,555 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $2,559,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

