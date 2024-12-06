State Street Corp Purchases 29,489 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Street Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.96% of TransDigm Group worth $3,181,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,335.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $958.73 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

