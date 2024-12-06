Stephen Bohanon Sells 15,491 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $594,389.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,287.48. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Stephen Bohanon sold 15,605 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $492,961.95.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

ALKT opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 392,483 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

