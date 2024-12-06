Stephen H. Barnes Sells 5,640 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen H. Barnes sold 5,640 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $20,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,642.80. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.07. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $2,974,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 273.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

