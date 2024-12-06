Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Elevation Oncology Trading Up 2.2 %
ELEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 132,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevation Oncology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.