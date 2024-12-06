STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in STERIS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,251,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $217.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

