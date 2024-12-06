Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 763 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.49 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.