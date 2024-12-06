Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 452 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,034 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $767.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $882.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,013.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $735.95 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

