Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock worth $10,981,107 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

FDS stock opened at $478.27 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

