Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 702,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after acquiring an additional 520,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

