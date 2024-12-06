Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $437,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $201.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $208.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

