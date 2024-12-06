Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 80.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

