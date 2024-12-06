Stifel Canada Estimates Dollarama FY2027 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$140.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$144.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.35. The company has a market cap of C$39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$89.93 and a 1-year high of C$152.97.
Dollarama Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
See Also
