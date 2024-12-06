Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 47,293 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $116,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 144,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $4,009,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

