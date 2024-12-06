Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,458 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $195,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 87.7% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $547.65 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.72 and a 52-week high of $552.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.33.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.