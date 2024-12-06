Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,797 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.59% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $131,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.