Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $935.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $928.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $982.26 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $603.86 and a 52-week high of $991.15. The stock has a market cap of $435.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $913.65 and its 200-day moving average is $876.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

