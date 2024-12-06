Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December 5th (AAL, CANF, CASY, DLTR, EDAP, EXPE, FIVE, GAIA, LMAT, MRCY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 5th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

