Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December 5th (AAL, CANF, CASY, DLTR, EDAP, EXPE, FIVE, GAIA, LMAT, MRCY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, December 5th:
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.