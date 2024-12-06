StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.