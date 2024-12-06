StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Free Report ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Natural Alternatives International worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

