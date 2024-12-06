StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.49 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
