StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTSO

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.