StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $779.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

