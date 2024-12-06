StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.06. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions accounts for approximately 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

