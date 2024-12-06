Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,820,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 450,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

