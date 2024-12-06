Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Price Up 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 3,832,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 1,199,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Stratex International Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.

Stratex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.