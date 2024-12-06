STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.01). Approximately 46,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 207,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.02).

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £300.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,154.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.81.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

