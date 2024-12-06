Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 54004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.16.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
