Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGRGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 54004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

