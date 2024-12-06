Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 54004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

