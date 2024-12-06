Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Superior Plus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.