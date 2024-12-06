Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 12,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 98,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Swvl Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Swvl accounts for 0.2% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Swvl at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

