Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 47,783 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,783 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 400,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7,041.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 901,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,069,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 344,694 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

