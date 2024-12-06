Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after acquiring an additional 325,672 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 472.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

